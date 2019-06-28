Christopher Tapp will be in court Monday

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Innocence Project has announced Christopher Tapp will appear in court Monday, July 1st, 2019 for a status conference.

The Idaho Innocence Project is hoping the prosecutor will take the opportunity to address Tapp and exonerate him.

Idaho Falls Police announced in a press conference on May 16, that Brian Dripps confessed to stabbing Angie Dodge on his own in 1996.

Mr. Dripps is a match the DNA evidence in the case, including semen a pubic hair recovered from the victim's body.

When asked about owing Tapp an apology, Police Chief Bryce Johnson announced, "Chris tapp is another very important part of this case that deserves its day in the sunlight, and we will do that...that day will be in a couple of weeks, and we'll do that, whatever is right in a couple weeks. We need a little more time to dot I's and cross t's."

The hearing is set for 11:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

