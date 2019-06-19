Chubbuck plans intersection improvements Sunday

ITD

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The city of Chubbuck plans to complete safety improvements at the intersection of US-91 Yellowstone and Bullock Street in one day. Work will begin at 5 a.m. and should be done by early afternoon.

The work will begin and end Sunday. In cooperation with the Idaho Transportation Department, the work will include installation of traffic separators in the median, from Breneman Street to the Chubbuck Interchange. That adjustment will convert the intersection to "right-in" "right-out" access.

Based on 2017 data, the intersection is considered the 13th highest crash location in the state of Idaho. As such, it has been a high priority for the city of Chubbuck and the state.

