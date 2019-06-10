Chubbuck Police seek missing man

Darrell Bingelli

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Chubbuck Police are attempting to locate a man who went missing from his care facility Sunday afternoon.

Darrell Binngeli, 71, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at 4826 Hawthorne Road. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, and grey and black shoes. He typically uses a cane, but police say he left that behind.

Bingelli has been diagnosed with dementia and may be frightened by people who approach him.

If you see him, contact Chubbuck Police at 208-237-7172

