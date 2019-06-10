News

Chubbuck Police seek missing man

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 08:22 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:22 AM MDT

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Chubbuck Police are attempting to locate a man who went missing from his care facility Sunday afternoon.

Darrell Binngeli, 71, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at 4826 Hawthorne Road. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, and grey and black shoes.  He typically uses a cane, but police say he left that behind.

Bingelli has been diagnosed with dementia and may be frightened by people who approach him.

If you see him, contact Chubbuck Police at 208-237-7172
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories