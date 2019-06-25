News

Chubbuck woman dies in accident near Preston

PRESTON (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State Police say a woman from Chubbuck died Monday afternoon, after her vehicle rolled-over along Highway 91 near Preston.

Police say 72-year-old Edna M. Sedgwick of Chubbuck, was driving a 2012 Nissan Sentra, when she drove off the right shoulder into a ditch and the vehicle rolled coming to rest on its side.

Sedgwick succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. 

Sedgwick was wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified. 

Idaho State Police was assisted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Preston Police Department, and Franklin County Fire Department. 
 

