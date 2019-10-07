Church members roll up sleeves to help community

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

Crosspoint Community Church brought the church to the community with its "Love does series" service project.

Church members of all ages took part in the Sunday service project.

Saturday and Sunday, around 17 groups went around the community taking part in different service projects.

One group went to Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls to pick up garbage.

They say they love taking a break from regular church services to show the community what they're all about.

Cindy Howe, a church member, said, "I just hope people see that services is worthwhile and that people in the community will appreciate what we are doing and inspire others to do the same."

Abel Howe, a 10-year-old, said, "I feel good that I came out and helped other people and helped clean up the cemetery. This way they don't have to come out and do this huge job."

The church will go back to its regular service next Sunday but encourages other community members to take part in service acts.