City hopes to improve watershed by trail erosion prevention project

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Pocatello trail will be getting a few improvements over the next few weeks. City volunteers and U.S. Forest Service crews are partnering for erosion control on Cusick Creek Trail.

Crews went out this morning to put in rolling dips and water bars to help prevent the trail from washing out. The maintenance will also help improve water quality in Cusick Creek. City officials say the project is necessary for contributing to a cleaner water-shed.

"What we're trying to do is to prevent water from running down the trail into the creek. That should make a big difference in water quality in Cusick Creek. The water quality is pretty good now, but we want to make sure its good for the foreseeable future," science and environment division manager for Pocatello, Hannah Sanger said.

During the work, hikers and mountain bikers are asked to avoid the trail. Signs will be up to alert people of the closure. It will re-open within the next two weeks.