City: Lower parts of the Portneuf OK to float

City: Lower Portneuf safe to float

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After a massive clean up effort to remove debris, log jams and trash, the City of Pocatello says you can float the lower parts of the Portneuf River "without a saw."

The lower parts of the river are accessible through Sacajawea Park and the Abraszewski Trailhead.

Although the temperatures may be taking a dip, people can float the river anytime they please.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held next Tuesday at the Abraszewski Trailhead at 5:15 p.m.

The city will provide a shuttle so people can float to and from the ceremony.