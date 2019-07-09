City, state, federal agencies team up for wildlife project

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The city of Pocatello and the Caribou Targhee National Forest will team up to build a wildlife friendly fence southwest of the city.

The fence will help protect the municipal watershed in the Gibson Jack and West Fork Mink Creek drainages.

"Preserving and ensuring water quality is important to the citizens of Pocatello," said Lori Bell, Westside District Ranger. "This project gives people a chance to come together and help manage their public lands."

Idaho Fish and Game donated $20,000 to pay for fencing materials and the city and Forest Service marked the fence line. Forest Service crews cleared a line of vegetation prior to the fire season and the Youth Work Crew installed H-braces. The partners are now recruiting volunteers to help with the final step of installing fence posts and stringing barbed wire.

"This project will help the city for years to come," said Mayor Brian Blad. "Not only have several partners contributed financially to the success of this endeavor but now every individual has a personal opportunity to physically contribute to improving our watershed."

Two work days have been scheduled July 20 and August 24. Volunteers should bring their own leather gloves and eye protection. Training will be provided.

Volunteers should contact the Westside Ranger District at 208-236-7500 to coordinate their service. Or, they can meet at the Cherry Springs Nature Area at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 20.