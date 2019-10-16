City street improvements reach an all time high

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello city roads are getting better by the year. The city's Street Operations Department recently completed paving more than 30 miles of road for the 2019 paving year.

Street Department crews used several street rehabilitation options to maintain the safety of city streets.

Department officials use a "Pavement Condition Index" to evaluate city roads. Their efforts have increased Pocatello's PCI by more than seven points over the past five years.

"This year we were able to achieve a 77. We're averaging about a 2 PCI point increase every year," Pocatello deputy public works director Tom Kirkman said.

​In total, the department has treated about one-hundred and seventy-six miles of roads in Pocatello over the past 5 years.