Civic Auditorium renovations complete

First look at Civic Auditorium completed renovations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Major renovations at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium for the Performing Arts are complete.

The first thing people will notice when they enter the auditorium is a new color scheme which is totally different than it used to be.

Gone are the orange seats and green walls – replaced with walls that are shades of purple and gray seats. The seats, however are temporary.



The company contracted to make the new seats went bankrupt so that was a bit of a set back. The permanent seats will be more of a burgundy color and should be ready for installation next summer.

Arthur Kull who is chair of the Civic Auditorium for the Performing Arts Committee that sprearheaded the project is pleased.



I'm in love with how it turned out," Kull said.



New railings and grills and dimmer system for the lights are part of it. The William and Shirley Maeck Foundation donated $750,000 of the two million dollar renovation.

"He's a big supporter of the community -- arts and education and he felt this was something the whole community could be involved with and enjoy for a whole lot of years to come," foundation trustee Terri Frickey said.



The city of Idaho Falls put up the other $750,000, knowing people looking to move their families or business to Idaho Falls consider the arts community.

"So it's very important to us to be able to support the arts community and have facilities like this that are so beautiful and so many thousands of people have enjoyed throughout the years to provide to future generations," PIO Bud Kranor said.



The first production in the renovated auditorium opens Friday. It’s the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre production of “Shrek.”

It has a cast of 80 -- many them children. The group's president, Megan Hopfer, says the renovation sends an important message to these children too.

"I think not only is it nice for the youth top have a good facility and put on a show -- we have great dressing rooms and great seats in here right now --but it also teaches the youth of our community about investing back into the good things that are happening in Idaho Falls," Hopfer said.

“Shrek” runs November 16, 17, 19 and 20. Showtime and ticket information is available ifyac.org.