Click It or Ticket campaign begins ahead of 100 deadliest days

Preparing for 100 Deadliest Days

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Memorial Day is a week away, which means the 100 Deadliest Days of summer travel are about to begin.

Make sure to click it or you'll get a ticket this week. The Idaho Office of Highway Safety gave local law enforcement agencies grant money to put extra officers and deputies on patrol through the end of the month. They are specifically looking for seat belt violations.

"Many of the reasons why our crashes happen, a lot of that is tied to people that are in a hurry and not taking the time to scrape their windows, wear their seat belt, watch the road signs, pay attention to your driving," said Sgt. Bryan Lovell, with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. "People are in a hurry, everybody's lives are busy and that may contribute to a lack of seat belt use in some of those instances."

The 100 Deadliest Days is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when Idaho sees an influx of traffic and more accidents. The Idaho Transportation Department says there is an upward trend in the number of crashes. There were 91 deaths during the 100 Deadliest Days in 2017 and 102 in 2018.

"We are seeing an actually fairly higher increase than normal," said Megan Stark with the Idaho Transportation Department. "Thirty-eight of those from 2018 were no seat belts. So we are really trying to push, you know, wear your seat belts, be safe. Putting on your seat belt can save your life and somebody else's."

Drivers 18 and older caught driving without a seat belt will get a $10 fine. Drivers younger than 18 get the $10 fine plus the cost of court fees. A simple task before you drive off can be a matter of life or death.

"The safety and technology in vehicles has grown quit a bit," Lovell said. "And, ultimately, you know, in whatever vehicle you're in, wearing your seat belt, utilizing those safety systems in your vehicle, greatly reduces your chances of being seriously injured or killed in a crash."

Law enforcement will also be looking for distracted drivers. And they say if you are falling asleep, pull over. Also be aware of the many construction areas on highways and I-15.