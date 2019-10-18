News

Coal plant exit may lower Idaho Power rates

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 09:25 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:42 AM MDT

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Power Company says its decision to cease operations at the Boardman coal-fired power plant on December 31, 2020 will decrease rates for Idaho customers.

The company is asking the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC) to lower rates as the exit approaches. A refund is due to customers after the utility balances accounts and sells certain plant assets. The decrease will reflect an annual revenue reduction of $1.06 million beginning January 1, 2020.

The Boardman decision also keeps Idaho Power on track to reach 100% clean energy by 2045.

If approved by the IPUC, the average residential customer (using 950 kilowatt hours per month) will see a reduction of .09%

According to Idaho Power the decrease would affect different classes of customers in different ways:

Percentage Change from Current Billed Rates:
Residential                      -0.09%
Small General Service   -0.08%
Large General Service   -0.10%
Large Power                   -0.10%
Irrigation                         -0.10%

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories