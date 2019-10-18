Coal plant exit may lower Idaho Power rates

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Power Company says its decision to cease operations at the Boardman coal-fired power plant on December 31, 2020 will decrease rates for Idaho customers.

The company is asking the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC) to lower rates as the exit approaches. A refund is due to customers after the utility balances accounts and sells certain plant assets. The decrease will reflect an annual revenue reduction of $1.06 million beginning January 1, 2020.

The Boardman decision also keeps Idaho Power on track to reach 100% clean energy by 2045.

If approved by the IPUC, the average residential customer (using 950 kilowatt hours per month) will see a reduction of .09%

According to Idaho Power the decrease would affect different classes of customers in different ways: