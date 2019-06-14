Colorado boy killed in Yellowstone crash

MGN Online

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - A 13-year-old Elizabeth, Colorado boy was killed at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when the rental motor home he was riding in crashed on the South Entrance Road of Yellowstone National Park near Lewis Falls. There were no other vehicles involved.

Park officials said Nathaniel Robert Ullom was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy's father, identified as Phillip Ullum was transported to St. John's Medical Center in Jackson. The boy's twin brother, Phillip Ullum III, was flown by an Air Idaho Rescue helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The South Entrance was closed for several hours until the victims could be extricated from the vehicle and transported.

Investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

You can view a GoFundMe for him HERE.