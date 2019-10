POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5:05 p.m.: Idaho State Police reports all lanes are now clear.

Officials say no one was injured.

____

ORIGINAL:

Idaho State Police reports the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 between mileposts 63-64 in Bannock County are blocked due to a commercial vehicle fire.

The blockage is by Century High School.

