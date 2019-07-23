Community fire meeting set in Stanley

Salmon-Challis National Forest

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fire managers have scheduled a community meeting in Stanley at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Stanley Community Building to discuss activity on the Vader fire, northwest of the community.

There are now over 330 personnel fighting the 436-acre fire. The fire is burning in subalpine fir and timber.

No significant fire growth is expected and firefighters expect to have it contained by July 31.

Travel on Highway 21 was restored at 8 p.m. Monday, but motorists must limit their speed to 45 mph for the safety of firefighters operating in the area.

An area closure remains in effect from State Highway 21 on the east, Meadow Creek on the south, and the ridgeline that connects Meadow Creek back State Highway 21 on the west. All roads and trails within the closure area and bounding the closure area are closed, including Thatcher Creek campground and Vader Creek Day-Use area.