Community invited to discuss public transit options

Posted: May 20, 2019 11:17 AM MDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 11:27 AM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Communities that used to be served by Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority (TRPTA) are organizing a public meeting to discuss the future of public transportation in the region.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper is encouraging other communities to promote the session. Among those invited are Bonneville County, Ammon, Iona, Rexburg, state and federal representatives and any others impacted by TRPTA's sudden closure this month.

Casper hopes anyone impacted by the system's failure will also attend.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Skyline Activity Center, at 1575 N. Skyline Drive in Idaho Falls. 
 

