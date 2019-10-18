Community invited to fight human trafficking at Pocatello Walk for Freedom

WALK FOR FREEDOM 2018 Video

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Activists in Pocatello will take to the streets on Saturday, Oct. 19 for the Pocatello Walk for Freedom.

Community members are invited to participate in the awareness walk and fundraiser that aims to combat human trafficking.

Walk for Freedom will kick off at Pocatello City Hall, with registration and check-in beginning at 9:30 a.m. and a welcoming ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.

You are encouraged to wear warm, all-black attire.

You will then walk in single-file lines on Yellowstone Avenue.

Participation is free, with optional donations.

Pocatello Walk for Freedom is one of over 450 demonstrations by the anti-slavery organization A21 Campaign, which rallies people in their cities to join the fight against slavery and raises funds for anti-human trafficking efforts.

You can register in-person on the day of the event or online HERE.