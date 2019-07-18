Community reacts to decision to retire mascot name

Community reacts to mascot decision

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Teton School District 401 School Board voted four to one to retire the Redskin mascot name Tuesday night. They are currently not going to change the imagery of the mascot. Part of the vote included promising not to use taxpayer money for changes made. Those changes are estimated to cost just under $30,000. The board also doesn't want to rush the change and wants to keep the community involved.

"It's very important to us that anything that is done is very mindful and respectful and slow in nature for parents in the community and for our students at school," said Chris Isaacson, chair of the school board.

The decision was met with praise, for the most part, from the Shoshone-Bannock tribes. They said the image, which some tribes find offensive, will be up for further discussion among the tribes. They also said the discussions showed people want to compromise and learn the history of the local tribes.

"We're doing this for our future generations, for our kids" said Randy'L Teton, public affairs manager for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. "So they don't have to go through any stereotype bullying. So, this really is to the point of doing what's right and taking in consideration of the tribe that is nearby."

Many in the crowd were upset the board voted to change the mascot that has been there for 90 years. They think the board should have worked harder to get the divided community together. One mother said she is a Cherokee Native American, but still supports keeping the mascot.

"They're so worried about what the Native American imagery says to Native American children that go to school and some schools that are negative," Lori Hillman said. "How about the negativity (to) children that have grown up as Redskins? They want to support the Redskin name. They want a school that supports them. And they're going to come to school this year, and they're not going to have anything. They're not going to have a name."

Most on the board wanted to make the decision Tuesday night so they can move forward and come up with a plan for the next steps. The key word used was compromise.

"Hopefully those people who are very disappointed tonight will also participate in that so that they can move us forward with their vision," Isaacson said.

The school board is holding a work session Tues., July 30 at 6 p.m. at Driggs Elementary School. They want to form a committee with members of the public to come up with a plan on how to move forward.