Community Youth in Action receives 15 passenger van

CYA receives new 15 passenger van

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A local youth organization focusing on helping teens build personal skills and prepare for future success received a big donation to help further its mission on Monday.

Community Youth in Action (CYA) received a GMC 15-passenger van from the Idaho State Independent Auto Dealers Association.

ISIADA represents independent (used) car dealers throughout the state of Idaho.

They donated the van after hearing about the need for transporting groups of kids to various programs and projects that they are involved in, all of which are intended to benefit the communities within Eastern Idaho.

A custom wrap with logos and graphics was made possible by generous donations from Sexton's Car Collection and Alphagraphics.

CYA plans to use the van to help take teens to and from their after school activities, community service projects and other outings and events.

The van will also be used to make sure all area teens have access to any CYA programming and classes.

CYA entered into a partnership with the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Community Center and the City of Idaho falls to share the existing senior citizen facility located at 535 W. 21st Street in Idaho Falls.

The facility hosts a variety of senior programming during daytime hours and accommodates teen programming each evening.

The LIV Teen Center offers tutoring Monday-Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 P.M., after school snacks, pool, foosball, ping pong, darts, shuffleboard, board games, study groups, and a library in addition to a wide variety of skill-building and enrichment classes.

Most importantly, it gives teens a place to belong where they feel valued by their community.

CYA is involved weekly with a number of service projects.

The organization works on reducing youth substance abuse and suicide prevention across the region.

All programming is provided free to teens in Eastern Idaho.

Idaho Falls School District #91 provides daily busing to the center, and the gift of the van will make it possible for Bonneville School District students to take advantage of everything CYA has to offer as well.

For more information about CYA and LIVE Teen Center, or would like to provide financial support for their outreach projects, you can contact Becky Leatham at (208) 521-5328, email cyaidaho@gmail.com or reach out on their Facebook page here.