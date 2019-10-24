Conquer headaches and migraines without medication

A bad day can be one big headache, but a quick fix may not be taking a pill.

One local doctor says the solution is to solve a more serious problem.

"People say, 'Oh, it's so common to have headaches' or 'It's normal to have headaches.' It's not either one of those. Headaches are not normal. It's a warning sign that something is wrong with your body," said chiropractic Dr. Justin Hammon.

Hammon helps people pinpoint the source of their health issues and leads them back to recovery without the use of medication.

He said there are a number of reasons why we may be experiencing a headache but 97% of all headaches come from the neck.

A health study shows new moms and women between ages 24 and 36 are more prone to headaches.

Hammon said one cause does not have one solution and you can relieve your migraine without the use of medication.

"I want the community to be aware that there is a better solution than drugs and surgery. Is there a time and place for those? Yes, but it's very rare," Hammon said. "We keep popping pills and popping pills. We need to take action and prevent people from going down this path. I have found most people don't want to take drugs. They want a natural solution and to keep issues from coming back. Most doctors don't have time for that. I make time to help patents."

Hammon will be holding a free clinic for anyone looking to find relief from their migraines and headaches on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The free clinic will be held at Next Level Health Center in Idaho Falls, located at 2105 Niagara St., Idaho Falls, ID 83404.