Conservation Alliance pushing for wildlife crossing project

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance is lobbying town and county officials to include a $15 million wildlife crossing project in the community's next Special Purpose Excise Tax (SPET) election. The measure goes to a public vote in November.

Supporters held up signs at a town and county Joint Information Meeting Monday. The group also brought a picture of a young moose killed near the Highway 22/390 last weekend.

If approved, sales tax revenue would be used to build the crossing. That sales tax raises about $15 million a year, which is shared with other projects approved by the Town Council and Teton County Commission.

Other county projects being considered are a Recreation Center expansion ($22 million), Road to Zero Waste infrastructure initiative ($2.5 million), Wildland Fire Apparatus ($1.6 million), Courthouse improvements ($36 to $60 million) bike and pedestrian improvements ($7.5 million), a Teton County Fairgrounds land purchase ($4.5 million) for a total of $89 to $113 million.

Other potential town projects include Community Housing opportunity funds ($5.5 million),Vehicle Maintenance Facility ($15.9 million), Gregory Lane Safe Routes to School infrastructure ($10.5 million), Winter Street mobility ($7.5 million), Downtown Water Quality infrastructure ($3.4 million), Community Park and Ride ($3.7 million), and community restrooms ($3.8 million) for a total of over $50 million.

The next Town and County joint meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Jackson Town Council Chambers.