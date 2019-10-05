Construction for ISU's Disaster Response Complex begins late October

Construction for ISUs Disaster Responce Complex begins late October

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University’s Disaster Response Complex is moving full steam ahead. Project personnel have already completed surveying the site where the facility will be built.



They plan to begin construction as early as late October early November and hope to have it finished by Spring 2020. They want to begin ground preparation before the winter season.



The complex will be one of the first of its kind. It will provide a training ground for organizations statewide to respond to disasters effectively with the use of the latest technology.



“We are building the first of its kind, here in Idaho. Our aim for this project is that this is something that will help Idahoans and the region around us for many years to come,” asst. civil & environmental engineering professor and principal investigator for the project, Dr. Mustafa Mashal said.



Project personnel hope to start their first disaster response training in Spring or Summer of 2020.