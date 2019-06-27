Convicted Teton County murderer files appeal

Erik Ohlson

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Erik Ohlson is appealing his sentence for first degree murder.

Ohlson's attorneys filed motions June 14 seeking to reduce Ohlson's sentence for the shooting death of Jennifer Nalley and her unborn child. The incident happened at a home near Driggs in July of 2016.

Ohlson, 42, was sentenced by Seventh District Judge Bruce Pickett to a fixed 25-year term in prison for first degree murder. He was also ordered to serve 10 to 15 years for one count of voluntary manslaughter for the related death of her fetus. Ohlson pleaded guilty to the charges in February.

At the time of his sentencing, Ohlson's lawyers requested a prison term of less than 10 years.

In court documents, Ohlson asserts his right to an Idaho Supreme Court appeal. He questions the court's discretion at sentencing and the judge's decisions on mental evaluations.

Ohlson is also objecting to the restitution requested by Teton County Prosecutor Billie Siddoway. That order contains a list of costs incurred by the county in prosecuting the case.



Judge Pickett approved Ohlson's request to name Shelley Attorney R. James Archibald as his state appellate public defender. He scheduled a motion on the restitution question July 26 in Driggs.

