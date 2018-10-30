Correctional Center inmates volunteer against domestic violence

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In commemoration of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, women at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center came together to create an afghan for a local shelter.

The Idaho Department of Correction said inmates volunteered to crochet 10x10 squares that were combined to create the afghan. The project was donated to Family Services Alliance in Pocatello.

The gift included the following message:

"This afghan (scrap-a-gan) was made by many different hands from the ladies at PWCC. Many of these ladies have been touched and broken from domestic violence in some way; either physically, emotionally, or verbally. It will take many hands to help stop domestic violence. If you see something- We must be the generation to stop looking the other way. Please be one of those hands to help stop it!"