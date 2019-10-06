Man and juvenile killed in Shelley crash

Courtesy: Idaho State Police Twitter

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: A man and a juvenile were killed in a Saturday, midday accident along HWY 91 north of Shelley.

Idaho State Police say the accident happened approximately 12:45 p.m. on US91 near milepost 119.

ISP says, a man was driving northbound on US91, in a 2016 Ford F350 and was attempting to make a left turn. Two other drivers were stopped behind the F350 pickup, waiting for the pickup to turn off the highway.

ISP says, "Jericka Evans, 29, of Firth, was northbound on US91 in a 2016 Ford F350. She failed to slow for the stopped traffic and collided with the Nissan Sentra, which resulted in a chain reaction. Both the Nissan Sentra and the Toyota Tacoma were forced into the southbound lane of travel. Guadalupe Vega, 37, of Idaho Falls, was southbound on US91 in a 2001 Ford F150 and collided with both the Nissan Sentra and the Toyota Tacoma.

Jean Hurrle, 24, of Idaho Falls and a juvenile were passengers in the Nissan Sentra. Hurrle, the juvenile, Caitlyn Evans, and Jericka Evans were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Hurrle and the juvenile succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Next of kin has been notified.

Both lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 4 hours while crews investigated. Idaho State was assisted by Bingham County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police from District 5."



UPDATE 10/5/19 5:00 P.M.: Lanes on Highway 91 are open.

According to the Idaho State Police Twitter account, at least one person is dead.

A pickup truck rear ended a number of vehicles waiting to turn into a local business.

ORIGINAL STORY: Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that is blocking the north and southbound lanes on Highway 91 north of Shelley.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and plan alternate routes.

