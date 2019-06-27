Blackfoot woman injured in I-15 crash

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 6-27

Shawna Walker, 53, of Blackfoot and a passenger were hospitalized after a single car rollover on Interstate 15, near milepost 93 near Blackfoot.

Idaho State Police said Walker's 2005 Nissan Xterra was southbound when it veered into the left lane, over-corrected into the right line, then rolled. The car came to rest in the median.

Walker and her passenger, Anna Stacey, 32, of Blackfoot were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation.



UPDATE 6/26/19 7:02 P.M.: Idaho State Police has cleared the injury crash. Both lanes are open.

ORIGINAL STORY: Idaho State Police responded to a car crash blocking one lane heading south on Interstate 15 at milepost 93, near Blackfoot.

Motorists can expect delays at this time.

Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 will provide updates as they become available.