Crash blocks 17th Street traffic

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 1:36 P.M. 7/4/19: Two people were sent to the hospital for serious injuries after an accident closed part of 17th street in Idaho Falls.

According to Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Jessica Clements, a vehicle heading west on 17th made an improper lane change, hitting another car.

The driver overcorrected and drove into the eastbound lanes and hit two vehicles,

Four cars total were involved.

An adult man and female juvenile were taken to EIRMC by ground ambulance.

ORIGINAL STORY: Several people were hurt in a three-car crash at 1562 E. 17th Street in Idaho Falls Thursday morning.

Three ambulances and three fire trucks were initially sent to the scene.

Eastbound lanes of 17th Street at St. Clair was blocked, as well as one lane of westbound traffic.

Watch for more details as they become available.

