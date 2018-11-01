One Dead in crash on US 20 near Island Park

MGN Online

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 12:38 a.m.: A man is dead after a crash on US 20, near milepost 393, in Island Park.

It happened around 4:36 p.m. Wednesday.

Michael Surette, 32, of Calgary, Alberta, was traveling westbound on US 20 in a 2011 BMW.

A semi-truck was traveling eastbound at the same time.

Surette lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line going into oncoming traffic.

The semi was able to come to a complete stop but Surette hit the semi.

Surette died from his injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

There was blockage in the area for approximately four hours.

Next of kin has been notified.

UPDATE 8:35 p.m.: All lanes of travel are now open.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

Idaho State Police is currently investigating a blocking crash on US 20, near milepost 393, in Island Park near the Idaho/Montana border.

US 20 is currently blocked in both directions while crews work to clear the scene.

Officials ask you avoid the area.

More information will be released when it becomes available.