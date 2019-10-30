Crash causes subdivision power outage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 8:05pm: Onsite repair crews tell KIDK Eyewitness News anchor Todd Kunz, that they are hoping to have power restored by 9pm Tuesday. Sparklight Cable is working with fiber to restore TV and Internet service, which will most likely take longer.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An estimated 274 customers of Rocky Mountain Power in the Comore Loma area have been out of power since about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Utility crews are busy restoring power and TV/Internet after a car hit a power box at 65th South and Comish Drive in Bonneville County due to slick road conditions. Photo courtesy Todd Kunz

Rocky Mountain Power estimated it would have power restored to the area by around 2 p.m.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle driving down the hill of 65th South ran into a power box near Comish Drive. No one was injured in the crash, but the accident led to the power outage Tuesday morning.

