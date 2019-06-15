Crash kills one person near Howe

MGN Online

HOWE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls woman was killed and a juvenile hospitalized after a one-vehicle crash on North Sunny Bar Road north of Howe at 6:58 p.m. Friday.

Idaho State Police said Andrea Vanmiddendorp, 39, was driving a 1991 Ford Explorer. She was traveling northbound and swerved to the left and then the right. They said the passenger side tires went off the road and into the gravel. The vehicle then went into a slide and overturned on the road. The Explorer continued to travel off the left side of the road and through a fence.

Vanmiddendorp died of her injuries on the scene. A juvenile passenger was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by medical helicopter.