CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Police say a car t-boned another car heading west on Chubbuck Road on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

The driver of the first car ran the stop sign on Burley Drive, said police.

Both drivers were transported to the Portneuf Medical Center with severe injuries.

Chubbuck Police are not releasing the names of the two victims.