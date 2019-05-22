UPDATE: Man dead in US 20 crash

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 7:07 P.M.: Idaho State Police say one man is dead in the two-vehicle crash on Highway 20.

77-year-old Wendell B. Orr of St. Anthony was driving west on US 20 in a 1993 Jeep Wrangler pulling a trailer.

26-year-old Romandeep S. Johal of British Columbia was driving behind Orr in a 2015 Freightliner, pulling a 2017 Van Guard trailer.

As Orr was slowing down, Johal hit Orr's trailer.

After impact, the trailer separated from the Jeep and went into the median.

The Jeep hit a guardrail on the right shoulder and rolled.

Orr was ejected from the vehicle.

Orr was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken to EIRMC in Idaho Falls where he died of his injuries.

Johal was wearing a seatbelt.

ISP was helped by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and ITD.

ORIGINAL STORY: Idaho State Police is investigating a crash involving a jeep and semi-truck near milepost 328 on Highway 20 at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Details are still unclear, but it appears one of the vehicles was carrying livestock.

One adult male was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. His condition was unknown.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said traffic was being rerouted around the crash site, which is near where construction of a new Lorenzo Bridge is underway.

Traffic may be affected for several more hours.