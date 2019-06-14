Crews are working quickly to lay more than 45 miles of gravel on I-15

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

Constructions crews are working quickly to lay more than 4.5 miles of pavement on I-15, just north of Pocatello. Idaho Transportation Department is teaming up with several contractors to finish two major projects as quickly as possible.

Local drivers are well aware of the construction zone in this area, but for those just passing through, the work creates a high-risk driving environment. Construction crews know about the dangerous driving conditions and that's why they hard at work.

Interstate 15 is no stranger to car accidents and with an 80 mile an hour speed limit, many of them are fatal. Though it's a 65 mile an hour speed limit in the construction area north of Pocatello, it's a single lane road with no barrier, leaving zero chance for error.

ITD and several contractors are working hard, trying to get this highway open in both directions. Once finished, it will have new pavement.

The construction is made up of two projects, both that happen to be in the same 4.5 mile stretch along I-15; the highway rehabilitation project and the Northgate interchange.

"We've actually learned a lot of lessons... from previous projects to make this one as safe as possible," said Greydon Wright, engineering manager for ITD. "That was one of the reasons why we had our time clamp down so much on the contractors, so we could open up quicker."

Fortunately, the crossover traffic for the interstate project will end by the Fourth of July but momentary lane closures will continue because of the Northgate interchange construction. However, they are on schedule to finish that by October.

ITD's next big project will be a complete reconstruction of the "Y" interchange in Pocatello. Fortunately, that won't begin for another three years.