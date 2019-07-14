20 Mile Fire now fully contained

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 7/13/19 8:00 p.m.: 20 Mile Fire is 100 percent contained according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Fire crews have been battling the 22-Mile Fire since Friday night.

The lightning-caused fire started around 8:30 p.m on Friday and is 191 acres.

It is about 50 percent contained.

Crews are hoping for full containment by 8 p.m. Saturday, with full control by 8 p.m. Sunday night.

When the fire first broke out BLM was assisted with equipment from the INL and Bonneville County.

The fire is smoldering, according to BLM and have 4 engines and 1 dozer battling the fire.