20 Mile Fire now fully contained
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 7/13/19 8:00 p.m.: 20 Mile Fire is 100 percent contained according to the Bureau of Land Management.
--
Fire crews have been battling the 22-Mile Fire since Friday night.
The lightning-caused fire started around 8:30 p.m on Friday and is 191 acres.
It is about 50 percent contained.
Crews are hoping for full containment by 8 p.m. Saturday, with full control by 8 p.m. Sunday night.
When the fire first broke out BLM was assisted with equipment from the INL and Bonneville County.
The fire is smoldering, according to BLM and have 4 engines and 1 dozer battling the fire.