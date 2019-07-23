Crews battling 2,000 acre Sheep Fire

Shared by the BLM

Shared by the BLM

Bingham County, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fire crews from the BLM and INL are battling a fire near the Idaho National Laboratory Site.

The Sheep Fire is about 2,000 acres and growing.

It was started by lightning at about 6:30 P.M.

It is burning south of Highway 33 and north of Highway 20.

The fire is moving south, southwest with a majority of the active flames to the southwest.

Firefighters will continue fighting the fire through the night.

There are four engines, one dozer, three INL engines, two INL dozers on scene.

Four engines, two tactical water tenders and a helicopter have been ordered.

Additional resources have been ordered for Tuesday morning.

