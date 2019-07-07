Crews battling fire near gun range on US 20

Courtesy: IFFD

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 7/6/19 8:33 P.M.: Central Fire District and INL canceled units that were going to assist with the fire on US 20.

Idaho Falls Fire, Ammon Fire and Ucon Fire were assisted by farmers with heavy equipment.

There is still no word on the size of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Ammon Fire Department, and Ucon Fire are battling a fire West of Idaho Falls.

It is just west of the gun range on the Arco Highway and has burned close to 500 acres.

