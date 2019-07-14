Ridgeline Fire reaches 1,000 acres

Shared by Curtis Jackson

CASSIA COUNTY, IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 6:38 P.M.: The Ridgeline fire is an estimated 1000 acres because of extreme fire behavior.

Two more single-engine air tankers are responding to the fire,

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews are battling a fire 7 miles northeast of Albion.

It is estimated to be about 100 acres.

The fire is currently running and torching in juniper.

Containment is estimated for Sunday night at 10.

Crews are hoping to have control by Tuesday night at 10.

Four engines, the Snake River Hotshot Crew, a water tender, one air attack, one helitack, two single engine air tankers and a dozer are responding.

Everyone is asked to stay clear of the area and please leave if asked to do so.