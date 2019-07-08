UPDATE: Horse Butte Fire at 9,776 acres

Horse Butte Fire at 9776 acres

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 7/7/19 7:28 P.M.: The Horse Butte Fire is expected to be 80 percent contained tonight.

Crews are mopping up and securing the fire perimeter and suppressing any residual heat.

Containment lines are being tested by passing thunderstorms which have gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour.

UPDATE 7/7/19 2:16 P.M.: The Horse Butte Fire has reached 9,446 acres and it is continuing to grow.

However, crews are mopping up the north, west and south sides of the fire.

Engines with air support are attacking the east flank of the fire.

There is no word yet on how much of the fire is contained, or when crews are hoping to have it contained and under control.

UPDATE 7/7/19 8:33 A.M.: The Horse Butte Fire has reached 8,000 acres and is continuing to grow.

There is no estimated time for containment.

The Bureau of Land Management has ordered more resources.

Currently, there are six engines, a dozer, two water tenders, and Swan Valley Helitack.

Five additional engines, one dozer, one water tender, and more air resources have been ordered.

There are currently no closures or evacuations.

The BLM would like to remind everyone to not fly drones in the area, if you fly, they cannot.

UPDATE 7/6/19 9:02 P.M.: The Horse Butte Fire is up to 4,000 acres and is continuing to grow at a fast pace.

It is zero percent contained.

Two engines, one dozer, six single air tankers, one heavy air tanker and one very large air tanker is responding.

BLM is ordering more resources.

No structures are threatened, and there are no closures or evacuations.

UPDATE 7/6/19 6:17 P.M.: The cause of the Horse Butte Fire is lightning.

It is 300 acres and growing.

It is burning through grass and brush.

There are 2 engines and 1 dozer en route with two single air tankers responding.

The Bureau of Land Management is ordering additional resources.

No structures are threatened at this time, and there are no closures.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews are responding to a fire 17 miles northwest of Aberdeen.

According to Idaho Fire Information, it is about 200 acres.

The Bureau of Land Management is sending two engines and a dozer.

Courtesy: BLM