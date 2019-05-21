Crews working on Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial

A cross is hammered into the grass at Century High School as part of the Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial.

POCATELLLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In the cold wind and rain Tuesday morning, a handful of people were out on the field at Century High School hammering crosses into the grass.

For the 15th year, the Idaho Field of Heroes is being constructed to honor the Americans who have died during the global war on terror.

6,966 crosses will be planted in the grass at Century this year, one for each person that's given their life since 9/11.

"Each cross has a name, a date of death and the rank who that individual was. And we put this up every year on Memorial Day weekend just to show our honor and respect and to show the cost of war," committee member Hiedi Young explained.

There is also an Idaho specific section, for the 96 with a connection to the Gem State.

New this year is a replica of the State of Idaho with a gold star in every county that's had a loss.

It takes nearly 3,000 man-hours to completely construct the field, most of which is performed by community members.

"Our community is amazing, they come out and they put this together and I think this has really become an event that this community looks forward to every year," Young said.

Set up began on Monday and will continue through Thursday, with a big weekend to follow.

A dedication ceremony will be held on Friday at 10 a.m., followed by a youth ceremony at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, a Run to Remember is being held on the track with a goal of 96 miles, one for each fallen Idahoan. Later on, children's activities and a USO show.

Sunday night features a candlelight vigil for the "silent wounds," the ones that "you can't really see," Young explained.

"I just love my country, I love those that serve it and it's just an honor to be able to be here to do this. There are a few individuals that are memorialized out here that I knew personally and so it's kind of my way of giving back to them," Young said.

Closing ceremonies will be held on Monday at 6 p.m.