2 deputies injured during arrest

Michale W. Hill and Betty A. Martin

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports 2 deputies were injured during the arrest of an adult male and female Sunday.

Around 8:50 a.m., deputies were called to a residence on the 900 block of W. Purser to a report that a male, Michael W. Hill, 46 of Idaho Falls, was threatening to turn on the gas inside his residence and blow it up with his daughter inside.

Deputies had been called to this residence several times in the past month for various disturbances and were familiar with Hill.

As deputies arrived, they were able to disable gas service to the residence as a safety precaution and made contact with Hill and his teenage daughter.

Hill admitted to deputies he had made the threats but said he did not intend to carry them out.

Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Personnel checked for the presence of gas inside the residence finding it safe and notified Hill that the gas company was in route to turn service back on.

Deputies also spoke with Hill’s daughter who advised she did not want to leave and had the means to call 911 if necessary.

As deputies were leaving, Hill exited his residence yelling obscenities at the deputies making threats to run them over if they were in the street.

Deputies observed Hill drive his vehicle down the street to his mother’s residence.

Deputies had previously been advised of an active No Contact Order between Hill and his mother Betty A. Martin, 62 of Idaho Falls.

At the same time, deputies received a call from a gas company employee advising they attempted to turn gas back on at the Hill residence, but Hill made statements and threats to them about blowing up the house, and they no longer felt it was safe to turn it back on.

Deputies then went back to the Hill residence and made contact with him at the door where he was placed under arrest for violating the No Contact Order.

Hill began to fight and kick at deputies as he was placed in handcuffs and refused repeated commands to stop resisting.

As deputies were escorting him to a patrol car, Hill kicked one of the deputies causing him to fall down the front steps of the residence resulting in an ankle injury.

Hill continued to kick and fight as he was taken to the patrol car and kicked a dent in the side as he was being placed in the back seat.

During this time, Betty Martin and two unidentified males walked toward the deputies while yelling at them. Martin advanced toward the deputies ignoring repeated commands to step back and then threw a coffee mug striking a deputy in the chest. At that time, Martin was placed under arrest and secured in a separate patrol car.

Martin was then transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for a misdemeanor violation of a no contact order, resisting and obstructing and battery upon certain personnel.

After deputies secured Hill in a patrol car, he began hitting his head against the glass and inside of the vehicle in an attempt to cause injury to himself.

Because of this, Hill was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance.

Upon arrival, Hill continued to kick and fight against the deputies resulting in them having to hold him to the ground until he could be restrained in a wheelchair. During this time, one of the deputies suffered an injury to his thumb that resulted in a broken bone.

After clearing the hospital, Hill was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for misdemeanor violation of a protection order, battery upon certain personnel, malicious injury to property and resisting arrest.

Both deputies were checked by medical personnel after clearing the scene, one of which was unable to return to duty because of a broken ankle.