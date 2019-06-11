2 incidents result in 4 felony drug arrests

Tory Burns, Leslie Towner, Gabriel Ramirez and Daniel Santos

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - On Thursday, the Idaho Falls Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue. During the search, several controlled substances were found including cocaine and heroin. One gram of cocaine, 2.9 grams of heroin, methamphetamine, mushrooms, and hydrocodone pills were found in the residence. Paraphernalia, firearms and evidence consistent with drug trafficking were also found in the residence.

Three individuals were located at the residence and were each arrested on various charges. 50-year-old Tory Burns of Idaho Falls was arrested on the following charges and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

Felony Drug Trafficking - Heroin [37-2732B(a)(6)]

Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute [37-2732(a)(1)(A)-P/I]

Two (2) Counts - Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance [37-2732(c)(1)]

Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance [37-2732(c)(3)]

Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia [37-2734(A)(1)]

36-year-old Leslie Towner of Murray, Utah, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance [37-2732(c)(1)] and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia [37-2734(a)] and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

The third individual arrived at the residence as the search warrant was being served. 26-year-old Gabriel Ramirez of Idaho Falls initially lied to Idaho Falls Police Officers about his identity. After successfully identifying him, Ramirez was arrested on an outstanding Bonneville County Warrant and for Providing False Information to a Police Officer [18-5413(1)].

On Sunday, shortly before midnight, Idaho Falls Police Officers performed a traffic stop in the area of North Fanning and First Street. While speaking with the driver, officers observed what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

After securing the driver and a passenger, Idaho Falls Police Officers performed a search of the vehicle. That search yielded drug paraphernalia, 15.1 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams marijuana, and a handgun. A beverage in the vehicle also tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Daniel Santos of Shelley, Idaho. Santos was arrested for Felony Drug Trafficking [37-2732B], Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.