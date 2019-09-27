About 100 grams of meth seized in drug trafficking arrest

Adam Pelton

Adam Pelton

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 31-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested for drug trafficking last Thursday.

An Idaho Falls Police Officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with extremely dark window tint near the intersection of 1st Street and Woodruff Ave around 3:00 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Adam Pelton.

After checking the darkness of the tint and finding that it was in violation, the officer asked Pelton to step out of the vehicle to speak to the officer.

While doing so, a bag fell from Pelton’s sweatshirt which when examined contained several smaller bags of methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana.

Officers placed Pelton under arrest and conducted a search of his person which yielded an additional baggie of methamphetamine and $3,660 in cash.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and officers located a .40 caliber pistol in a backpack on the front seat along with ammunition and two magazines.

Pelton was on felony probation and is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

A total of 98.5 grams of methamphetamine and 8.3 grams of marijuana was seized from this traffic stop.

Pelton was arrested for drug trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.