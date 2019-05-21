Idaho Amber Alert suspect's car spotted in Arizona

The FBI is looking for 17-year-old Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez who may have been forcibly kidnapped by 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez.

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 9:30pm Monday: The suspect's phone was pinged to a cell tower in Kingman, Ariz according to KTVK/KPHO in Phoenix.

Police spotted the Miguel Rodriguez-Perez's car near the area of Grand Avenue and Deer Valley near Surprise, Ariz. However, the car was empty. Officials are currently setting up a perimeter and helicopters are searching in the area.

There are four agencies on the scene assisting the FBI in the search, DPS, Peoria, Surprise and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

KNXV said Rodriguez-Perez has connections to Mexico and they belive he was trying to cross the border.

An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted child in Jerome.

The FBI is looking for 17-year-old Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez who was last seen in Jerome and is believed to be in danger.

It is currently believed Rios-Chavez may have been forcibly kidnapped by 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez on Sunday at approximately 6:00 p.m. at Wendy's restaurant parking lot located at 2816 South Lincoln Ave in Jerome.

Rios-Chavez is described as a Hispanic female with black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches weighing 122 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Wendy's uniform.

Rodriguez-Perez is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, 6 foot weighing 180 pounds. He is described to have a tattoo on his left and right arms.

Rodriquez-Perez is known to drive a 2015 black Audi A4 with an Idaho license plate of 2J83179. He may be driving towards Las Vegas.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact 208-324-4328 or 911 immediately.