Bank robber arrested in Chubbuck

Chubbuck bank robbery

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Chubbuck Police received a report of a robbery in progress at the Wells Fargo Bank at 4195 Yellowstone Ave in Chubbuck around 9:50 a.m. Monday.



During the robbery, the suspect implied he had a firearm; however, one was not displayed.

Shortly after the robbery, the suspect left the area on foot.

Chubbuck officers along with the Pocatello Police and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and located the suspect quickly.

59-year-old Daniel Best of Chubbuck was taken into custody at 9:55 a.m.

This case is still in the very early stages of an investigation, and police are unable to release any further information at this time.