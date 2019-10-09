Blackfoot woman sentenced for lying to law enforcement

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Blackfoot woman who lied to authorities about a vehicle-pedestrian incident will spend a year and a day in federal prison.

Olivia Sabrina Jay, 23, was sentenced by Chief District Judge David Nye in U.S. District Court in Pocatello for making a false statement to a federal officer. Jay pleaded guilty to the offense on June 25.

Court records show Fort Hall Police were called to a home on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on September 14, 2018. They found a person had been run over by a car and suffered severe injuries.

Police officers talked to Jay, who blamed an intoxicated man for intentionally running over the victim with a car. She gave the same story to an FBI Special Agent.

A witness to the incident later told authorities the intoxicated man was not driving the car, but Jay was driving it. She then admitted that she lied to police and FBI and said the accidentally ran over the victim.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Fort Hall Police Department.