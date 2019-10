The Pocatello Police Department wants to know if you can identify this truck.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department wants to know if you can identify this truck.

The truck is the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that occurred on Sept. 25 at approximately 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of S 5th Ave and E Humbolt St in Pocatello.

The vehicle appears to be a light blue 1970s Chevrolet tuck with a white top and peeling paint.

Police say the driver is described as being a white male, in his mid to late 40s.

If you have any information, call Officer Christ at 208-234-6100.