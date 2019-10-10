Crime Tracker

Caregiver arrested in connection with scalding bath death

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 09:59 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:59 AM MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A former caregiver has been arrested in southern California in connection with the death of a disabled Boise man who was left in a scalding bath.
 
The Boise Police Department says U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Omar Hamadi in San Diego, California on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Hamadi with felony abuse, exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult after 38-year-old Benjamin Reed was badly burned in a scalding bath. Reed, who had advanced Huntington's Disease, died of his injuries on May 27. Prosecutors say at Hamadi was working as a caregiver for Reed at the time.
 
Hamadi has not been extradited from California, and he has not yet entered a plea.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories