Chubbuck Police launches Community Dashboard

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Chubbuck Police Department recently purchased a new software program to help keep the community more informed about the police department’s activity.

The program is called Community Dashboard. You can view it HERE.

Chubbuck police currently have data posted over the past 60 days pertaining to vehicle accidents, burglaries, DUI’s, stolen vehicles and vehicle burglaries.

As you look at the program, you can click on any of the above-listed categories and then scroll down to the map to see where those incidents have taken place.

You can also click on any of the icons on the map, and it will show you the date and time of the incident as well as the report number and the block address for the incident.

Police say this dashboard will not contain any names or exact addresses.

On the bar graphs, you will see that the blue bar is the thirty days previous and the gold bar is the current 30 days which will show comparisons.

In addition to the Community Dashboard, police have also added an internal dashboard that they will be using to assist members of the police department with Intelligence-led policing in our city. The dashboard will help police identify problem areas in the community for anything from traffic enforcement to high theft areas. The program takes the data from the database that has been in place since for many years and analyzes the data to help police serve the community better and more efficiently.

“We feel that this information will help us perform our day to day duties more efficiently and serve our community better moving into the future,” Chief Bill Guiberson said. "It will also provide us with much needed data to make sure we are placing our resources where they are needed the most.