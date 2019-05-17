Documents show suspect didn't intend to kill Angie Dodge

Idaho Falls Police have charged Brian Leigh Dripps in connection with the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge.

Idaho Falls Police have charged Brian Leigh Dripps in connection with the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Court documents say murder suspect Brian Leigh Dripps didn't intend to kill Angie Dodge when he raped her.

In a probable cause affidavit, Dripps continually denied being in Angie Dodge's apartment or having anything to do with her.

It wasn't until officers confronted him with results from a DNA test did he confess to the killing.

Dripps said, "he intended only to rape her and did not mean to kill her." He explained he entered Angie's apartment by himself with a knife with the intent to rape her. He cut her throat and "washed his gloves in the bathroom because they were covered in blood."

He said he believed Angie was still alive when he left her apartment. He then returned to his own apartment across the street.

The report was created by Detective Sage Albright of the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The court documents also revealed an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke with Dripps five days after Angie was found murdered.

Dripps told the officer he was out drinking on June 12 and come home at approximately 11:30 p.m. and went back out and returned home at 3 a.m. He said he was extremely drunk and couldn't remember any vehicles or people in the area.

The document said Angie Dodge was killed between 12:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on June 13, 1996.

The document also explains how the DNA evidence was used to identify Dripps as a suspect.