East Idaho meth dealer sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 47-year-old Blackfoot man was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court to 210 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Steven Tobin who pled guilty to the federal drug offense on November 8, 2018.

According to court records, between May 2016 and August 2017, Tobin conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Idaho.

Tobin was the leader and organizer of a drug distribution conspiracy.

Tobin imported methamphetamine into Idaho and directed other dealers to distribute it.

Between May 2016 and August 2017, Tobin distributed more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine.

These activities culminated in a search of Tobin’s residence on June 12, 2017, where officers found 6.7 pounds of methamphetamine, $30,632, and 49 firearms.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Idaho State Police.

The indictment is the result of a joint investigation by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The OCDETF program is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to federal and state agencies. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply. Program participants include the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation; and the U.S. Marshals Service.